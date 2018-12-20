Person with Covid-19 staying at Auckland's Jet Park admitted to Middlemore Hospital

A returnee who was staying in Auckland’s Jet Park quarantine facility has been admitted to Middlemore Hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia, Counties Manukau DHB says.

Middlemore Hospital. Source: Counties Manukau Health

A DHB spokesperson told 1 NEWS the patient is in a moderate but stable condition.

The spokesperson said the hospital was well-equipped to handle Covid-19 cases safely.

"The patient is being treated at Middlemore as we are the nearest DHB to Jet Park and we accept all patients from Jet Park if their home domicile is outside of Auckland."

Megan Main, the joint head of the country's MIQ system, said the returnee was "safely transferred" by ambulance at 11pm yesterday.

"The strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities were observed."

Main said the person arrived in New Zealand on June 1.