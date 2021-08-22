TODAY |

Person with Covid-19 linked to two Auckland churches

Source:  1 NEWS

Parishioners from two Catholic churches in Auckland have to get tested and self-isolate after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

Saint Therese Catholic Church in Māngere East, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The positive case and their family members attended services at Saint Therese Catholic Church in Māngere East on August 15 while infectious. 

Parish Priest Anthony Tran sent an email to the parish, "strongly encouraging" them to get tested. 

"The person attended the 6pm mass, and her family members attended the 8am, and 10am masses last Sunday." 

Parishioners of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Māngere Bridge are also considered contacts of the case. 

Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in Māngere Bridge, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Anyone who attended the evening service on August 16 and the funeral mass on August 17 needs to get tested, according to Tran.

Tran also noted the parishes' close connection to neighbouring Catholic schools where cases have been identified. 

Two students, a brother and sister, from De La Selle College and McAuley High School were at school while infectious on August 17. 

"We have close contacts of family members who attend those schools. To be more on the safe side, we need to take more precautions." 

The two churches are the latest communities to join the growing locations linked to the outbreak, with two Auckland schools reporting a case on Saturday night. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
Religion
