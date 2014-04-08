Person with Covid-19 arrested, issued warning after shopping at Timaru Countdown

A person with Covid-19 has been arrested and issued a pre-charge warning after breaching Level 4 restrictions and going shopping at the Timaru Countdown.
Countdown sign. Source: 1 NEWS
The person was issued with a pre-charge warning on Wednesday afternoon, after they had been shopping.
Police say the person was spoken to by officers after and "assessed to have made a poor choice" rather than a "deliberate decision to be irresponsible".
Public health services have been advised of what happened and have been checking in "at least daily" with the individual concerned, say police.
Contact tracing is underway and a number of people at the person's workplace are now being tested.