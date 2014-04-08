Person with Covid-19 arrested, issued warning after shopping at Timaru Countdown

A person with Covid-19 has been arrested and issued a pre-charge warning after breaching Level 4 restrictions and going shopping at the Timaru Countdown.

The person was issued with a pre-charge warning on Wednesday afternoon, after they had been shopping.

Police say the person was spoken to by officers after and "assessed to have made a poor choice" rather than a "deliberate decision to be irresponsible".

Public health services have been advised of what happened and have been checking in "at least daily" with the individual concerned, say police.