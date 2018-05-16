Person cooperating with police after West Auckland armed police callout

Source:
A police cordon has now lifted after an incident in Auckland involving an armed offender.
A high number of armed police responded to the incident near Waitakere Township today.
Police road block in West Auckland during armed callout.
Source: Facebook - Waitakere Township Grapevine
A member of the public told 1 NEWS she heard shooting and Bethells Rd was earlier closed, but the cordon has now been lifted.
Police said one person is cooperating with Police as they look into the incident.
