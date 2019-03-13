Person confirmed to have measles travelled from Auckland to New Plymouth

One person who flew from Auckland to New Plymouth is confirmed as having measles, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) announced.

The Taranaki DHB's Public Health Unit was notified of the case after medical attention was sought in New Plymouth.

The person departed Auckland on Air New Zealand Flight NZ5307 at 10.05am on Sunday, July 7. They landed at New Plymouth Airport at 10.55am on Sunday, July 7.

The person also visited Megabounce Trampoline Arena in New Plymouth from 3.45pm to 5pm on Tuesday, July 9, the Taranaki DHB said in a statement.

Anyone who may have been in contact with the person, either in the departure area of Auckland Airport's domestic terminal around the time of the flight or the Megabounce Trampoline Arena, should watch for signs of measles, ARPHS clinical director Dr Julia Peters and the Taranaki DHB said.

It can take seven to 14 days to start experiencing symptoms, with people not immune to measles, either through not being vaccinated or not having had the disease previously, being most at risk.

Anyone who was on the same flight, in the airports' departure or arrivals areas or the Megabounce arena around the same time as the person have been advised to look out for measles symptoms from Sunday, July 14, the Taranaki DHB and ARPHS said in a statement.



Symptoms include a fever of 38.5c or higher, a runny nose, cough and sore red eyes. A rash starts on the face and neck three to five days later, before spreading to the rest of the body.



"People are infectious from five days before the rash appears to five days after, therefore, anyone with measles needs to be isolated from the time they become ill until five days after the rash has appeared," Taranaki DHB chief medical advisor Dr Greg Simmons said.

Anyone who was on the flight and are unsure if they are immune to the disease have been advised to speak to their doctor or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice.

Anyone who develops symptoms which could be measles have also been advised to contact their doctor and to call ahead to prevent potentially infecting others in the waiting room.