Person charged following Otago crash that killed woman, 28, from Northern Ireland

A person has been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death following a crash in Otago earlier this month in which a 28-year-old Northern Irish woman was killed.

Police confirmed that Kirsty Samantha Moffett was killed in the two-vehicle collision on 13 December in Roxburgh.

The 28-year-old was originally from Northern Ireland but lived in Dunedin.

“Our sympathies are with her family in Northern Ireland and her friends and colleagues in New Zealand,” police said in a statement.