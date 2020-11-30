TODAY |

Person charged following Otago crash that killed woman, 28, from Northern Ireland

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been charged with aggravated careless driving causing death following a crash in Otago earlier this month in which a 28-year-old Northern Irish woman was killed.

The hearing is being held today at the Māori land court in Hastings. Source: rnz.co.nz

Police confirmed that Kirsty Samantha Moffett was killed in the two-vehicle collision on 13 December in Roxburgh.

The 28-year-old was originally from Northern Ireland but lived in Dunedin.

“Our sympathies are with her family in Northern Ireland and her friends and colleagues in New Zealand,” police said in a statement.

The person facing the aggravated careless driving causing death charge is due to appear in the Alexandra District Court tomorrow.  

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:14
Christchurch gasfitter who worked on house day before catastrophic explosion to pay victims, do community work
2
'Calling out for her mum' — Helicopter crash witness details heartbreaking scenes north of Kaikōura
3
Two adults dead, three children injured after helicopter 'fell out of sky' near Kaikōura
4
'Amazing, humble' Hastings man who cares for a dozen children rewarded with Christmas giveaway
5
'Most amazing man' — Kiwi emergency department nurse dies of Covid-19 at UK hospital
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Full video: Bloomfield and Hipkins outline what happens in event of summer Covid outbreak
00:30

Helicopter crash witness says three children on board, details terrifying scenes north of Kaikōura

Two people dead after helicopter 'fell out of the sky' north of Kaikōura

Volley of gun shots fired at home in Invercargill in what police believe was random attack