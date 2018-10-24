TODAY |

Person charged with assault following man's death in Hamilton

A man has been charged over the death of another man in Hamilton last night.

Police say, at 6.45pm on Boxing Day, they received a report that a man had been assaulted by a person known to him in Forest Lake.

The 48-year-old man died soon afterward.

A 26-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with assault and will appear in Hamilton District Court this morning.

Police say a scene examination will take place today, as well as the post-mortem.

Anyone who witnessed the incident on Storey Avenue or has information is urged to contact local Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

