Person arrested in relation to gang shooting at Auckland hotel last week

A person has been arrested in relation to a gang shooting at a luxury Auckland hotel last week, but the wanted man who police have twice appealed for information for still remains at large.

An armed police officer at the Sofitel in Viaduct Basin, Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

Officers investigating last week’s shooting at the Sofitel located a vehicle of interest this afternoon, before carrying out an armed vehicle stop that led to the person being take into custody.

“This person is assisting us with our enquiries, however the main person of interest in the investigation – Hone Reihana – still remains outstanding,” Detective Inspector John Sutton of the Waitematā CIB said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Reihana has been advised not to approach him and to call police on 111 immediately.

Anyone with further information that may assist police in their enquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.