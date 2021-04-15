TODAY |

Person arrested in relation to gang shooting at Auckland hotel last week

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been arrested in relation to a gang shooting at a luxury Auckland hotel last week, but the wanted man who police have twice appealed for information for still remains at large. 

An armed police officer at the Sofitel in Viaduct Basin, Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

Officers investigating last week’s shooting at the Sofitel located a vehicle of interest this afternoon, before carrying out an armed vehicle stop that led to the person being take into custody.

“This person is assisting us with our enquiries, however the main person of interest in the investigation – Hone Reihana – still remains outstanding,” Detective Inspector John Sutton of the Waitematā CIB said in a statement.

Anyone who sees Reihana has been advised not to approach him and to call police on 111 immediately.

Anyone with further information that may assist police in their enquiries is asked to contact 09 477 5221 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

read more
Police release image of 'dangerous' man they are seeking over gang shooting at central Auckland hotel

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Melbourne couple found guilty of holding woman as slave for eight years
2
William and Kate release adorable photo of son Louis ahead of third birthday
3
Kiwi mother pleads to Health Minister after epileptic son has CBD medication destroyed by officials
4
Perth going into three-day lockdown tonight after Covid-19 transmission in MIQ leads to community cases
5
Gender reveal party rattles US towns, sets off earthquake reports after 36kg of explosives used
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Melbourne couple found guilty of holding woman as slave for eight years
00:16

Northland police dog shot in December finds new role in force after injuries rule out further frontline work

Chocolate Pods to be discontinued in New Zealand

08:01

Rainbow refugees come to NZ to find safety, but say the system is not built for them