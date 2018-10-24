Person arrested after wielding firearm in Auckland bar

A person has been arrested after wielding a firearm in an Auckland bar last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police received reports of someone being in possession of a firearm at a bar on Sale Street in the central city, shortly before midnight.

Bar staff were forced to intervene, taking the firearms off the person.

Police arrested them for unlawful possession of a firearm.

It comes after a man fired a shot from a gun at another Auckland bar last weekend.

Shots were fired at the ceiling at Dr Rudi's Rooftop Bar early on Sunday morning December 6, shattering glass and sending patrons running.