Person arrested after wielding firearm in Auckland bar

A person has been arrested after wielding a firearm in an Auckland bar last night.
Police received reports of someone being in possession of a firearm at a bar on Sale Street in the central city, shortly before midnight.
Bar staff were forced to intervene, taking the firearms off the person.
Police arrested them for unlawful possession of a firearm.
It comes after a man fired a shot from a gun at another Auckland bar last weekend.
Shots were fired at the ceiling at Dr Rudi's Rooftop Bar early on Sunday morning December 6, shattering glass and sending patrons running.
Police have confirmed a 25-year-old man was arrested "without incident" and faces charges relating to the incident.