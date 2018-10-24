TODAY |

Person arrested after SUV being driven dangerously hits parked vehicles in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

A person has been arrested after a "fleeing driver incident" in Christchurch which saw a vehicle that was being driven dangerously crash into several parked vehicles.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were advised at about 8.10am that a stolen vehicle had collided with several parked vehicles on Wrights Road in Addington.

They say the driver - the sole occupant of the vehicle -  "then proceeded to unlawfully take a white Hyundai SUV from the scene of the collision".

Police received multiple calls from concerned members of the public about the manner of the driving of the  Hyundai vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was stopped at about 9.25am on Sherborne Street, St Albans and the 29-year-old driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges are yet to be determined.

