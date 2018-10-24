TODAY |

Person arrested after reports a gun was fired near Tauranga school

One person has been arrested after reports a gun was fired near a school in Tauranga.

Bellevue Primary School was in voluntary lockdown for a short time and cordons were in place.

The lockdown is now over.

A firearm was located at a nearby property by police.

Western Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Clifford Paxton said: "I want to reassure the community that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident."

He said police were also aware of alleged threats made towards another school in the area, but this morning's incident was unrelated.

Police are following up on these alleged threats.

"Parents we are now out of lockdown and everything is safe. A massive well done to the kids and the staff," Bellevue School said in an updated Facebook post.

Otumoetai College principal Russell Gordon said he closed his school as result of the incident at Bellevue Primary School.

“Bellevue told us an incident had occurred there, as a result it was locked down and police were on their way.

“We decided to lock down because as the crow flies, we are about 400 metres away from the school,” Mr Gordon said.

Elaine Dixon, a parent who had a son at Bellevue and two teenagers at Otumoetai, said she received an alarming message shortly after 9am.

“Mum, we’re in lockdown. Something’s happening at Bellevue.”

Ms Dixon, who is also a reliever at Bellevue Primary, said she was concerned.

“It’s worrying, because there’s not much you can do about it.”

As soon as she heard the news, she checked Bellevue Primary’s Facebook page and was relieved to see an update from the school.

“The staff are really good, and I know they have the right procedures in place to keep our kids safe.”


