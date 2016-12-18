 

'Perpetuates negative stereotypes of Pacific people' - TV station under fire for showing Jonah from Tonga

Maori Television is facing criticism following their decision to air the controversial Australian comedy Jonah from Tonga – a show which many are saying is fostering racism against Polynesians.

Among those condemning the decision is the Minister for Pacific Peoples, Alfred Ngaro, who told Fairfax the show "perpetuates negative stereotypes of Pacific people" and that it wasn’t funny.

Chris Lilley plays 14-year-old Tongan boy Jonah Takalua, who has been expelled from school and is sent back to Tonga.

Lilley wears a wig and brown make-up as part of his character.

The airing of the programme comes just weeks after the Human Rights Commission went live with their Give nothing to racism campaign – which Ngaro said was disappointing to see.

Maori Television head of content, Mike Rehu, defended the station's decision, telling Fairfax that although the show was provocative, that was the nature of comedy.

The series has provoked a flurry of commentary online, with many accusing production network, HBO, of creating a "new type of racism" which they are calling "Australian brownface".

More than 10,000 signatures have been gathered on a petition in the United States, calling for HBO to pull the show.

The Tongan American petition organisers said the show is rife with "astounding inherent generalised racism

