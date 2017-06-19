 

Permanent site sought for 185 Chairs quake memorial art work in Christchurch

Joy Reid 

1 NEWS Reporter

The artist behind the 185 empty chairs tribute recognising the death toll in the Christchurch Earthquake is today asking the City Council for a permanent site for the artwork.

The art installation was first erected five years ago, and each chair represents one of the 185 victims who died in 2011.
Source: Christchurch Dilemmas

The art installation was first erected five years ago, and each chair represents one of the 185 victims of the February 22nd, 2011 earthquake.

The chairs are currently on the site of a former church, but Artist Peter Majendie is speaking to a city council committee this afternoon and will ask if a new permanent memorial could be erected on a council owned piece of land such as Latimer Square or in the Botanic Gardens.

His new design concept would see the chairs cast in metal at a cost of around $500 per chair.

Joy Reid

