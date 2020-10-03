Permanent fix on its way to Auckland ahead of harbour bridge repairs

Preparations are underway ahead of tonight's major repairs to Auckland's Harbour Bridge, which are set to close most lanes overnight.

A new permanent strut has been crafted in Whangārei to replace the temporary fixture reinforcing the structure, after it was badly damaged when a truck was flipped by large wind gusts two weeks ago.

The two pieces were manufactured as a "like-for-like" comparison to the original 22.7 metre-long strut and will be transported along the 160km journey via an articulated flat bed truck.

The new strut is being riven down to Auckland today, ahead of the overnight repair. Source: Waka Kotahi

Both the northbound and southbound lanes along the bridge's centrespan will be closing for the repairs from 5pm tonight, allowing for the temporary fixture to be removed.

By 9pm, the southbound lanes along the clip-on will also close for the night and are expected to stay closed until mid-morning tomorrow. Esmonde and Onewa Rd onramps will also shut from 8:30pm.

