Periods of heavy rain, gales on the cards for upper North Island this evening and into tomorrow

Source:  1 NEWS

A complex low pressure system is set to bring periods of heavy rain and gales to the upper North Island this evening and into tomorrow.

An umbrella in the rain. Source: istock.com

A heavy rain watch remains in force for Northland until tomorrow morning, MetService said this evening.

However, a rain watch issued earlier today for north Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, has been lifted.

Meanwhile, strong wind watches continue for northern Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, and the Coromandel Peninsula.

The strong wind watch remains valid to 8pm tomorrow for Auckland and Great Barrier Island, and to 5pm tomorrow in the Coromandel Peninsula.

MetService said southeast winds in northern Auckland may approach severe gales in exposed places, while easterly winds may do the same in the Coromandel. 

People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts and any upgrades in warnings on the MetService website.

