Period poverty not-for-profit affected by lockdown inundated with donations from generous Kiwis

A New Zealand period poverty not-for-profit organisation that’s been overwhelmed with requests lately has seen a surge in donations after reaching out on a popular social media page.

The Good Fund co-founders Kimberli Schuitman and Emily Holdaway Source: Supplied

The Good Fund provides reusable and sustainable period product packs to those who cannot afford them.

Co-founded by Emily Holdaway and Kimberli Schuitman last April, the organisation is entirely volunteer-based, and self-funded, relying on various fundraising initiatives and events to provide products to their applicants.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the not-for-profit has had to cancel its main fundraiser that was projected to raise around $50,000 leaving them with little to no opportunity to raise the money required to keep providing their packs. Last year the same event raised $33,000.

They shared their plight on a newly-created and fast-growing Facebook page New Zealand Made Products on Saturday and co-founder Kimberli Schuitman says they’ve already been inundated with support.

As of Sunday afternoon there were over 100 applications for help, and $4000 worth of donations because of the post.

New Zealand Made Products is a group dedicated to helping small businesses facing tough times by providing a platform to promote their goods to potential buyers within the group.

The Good Fund co-founder Emily Holdaway penned the Facebook post - unsure if not-for-profit companies could be put in the spotlight.

But she says the responses on the page have been amazing.

“To wake up to 100 comments and everyone be so supportive and interested in what we do it just really reflects the general feeling in New Zealand of pulling together and helping each other and I think that’s really beautiful.

“People really want to be able to help, it’s choice."

The Good Fund has already helped hundreds of New Zealanders by supplying them with period packs, and a choice of sustainable period management products.

Through an online application anyone in need can choose from either a fully funded option, a pack they don't have to pay a cent for, and one that offers a 50 per cent discount - The Good Fund pays the other half.

Some of the period products offered in the packs Source: Supplied

"We have different levels of help because not everyone has the same situation," says Ms Holdaway.

From there, the packs usually contain a variation of New Zealand made menstrual cups, plus specialty cups where needed, period underwear and a range of cloth pads.

"We take the stigma out of it because all people have to do is apply online, no questions asked. Every single person that applies we send a personal email to them to let them know what the options are. It's all done discreetly and it's sent out to them," says Ms Schuitman.

Each product is reusable with menstrual cups expected to last around eight years.

While it would be cheaper for The Good Fund to provide packs filled with single use items such as tampons and pads, Ms Schuitman says it's not healthy and not sustainable.

She says it exacerbates the shame and stigma women have to go through to get the products every single month in the first place.

"People are ashamed when they have to go to the foodbank every single month to go get their pads and tampons," says Ms Schuitman.

"With single-use products, someone might use one pad for the whole day because they can't afford to get more which then causes ongoing health issues like thrush which sees them going back to the doctors month after month and it's just on and on and on and it never stops."

Education is also important says Ms Schuitman, who also owns My Cup - a New Zealand made menstrual cup producer. She says there are many organisations similar to The Good Fund, offering help to those who can't afford period products, which is great, but some are doing so without the right education.

"We need to offer choice to people, you can’t just go into a community and say well you're living in period poverty here’s a menstrual cup. People need to have a choice and also education," says Ms Schuitman.

While they can't hold their annual Fill-A-Bag fundraiser due to Covid-19 event restrictions, there is something in the works for people to get involved with that they're going to reveal on social media.

"If people are in a position to donate awesome, but it’s all about spreading the word because every time someone does we get applications," says Ms Holdaway.