Period poverty campaigners delighted over $2.2 million Government Budget allocation

Campaigners say they’re delighted over a $2.2 million Budget allocation to provide access to sanitary products in schools and kura.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Minister for Women Julie-Anne Genter had promised there’d be an announcement about funding before the Budget, and the Prime Minister said tackling period poverty was “personal priority” for her late last year, but no Budget announcement was made.

Public health researcher Sarah Donovan was one of several researchers and campaigners who met with the Government earlier this year on the issue. She was surprised and delighted to see details of the allocation in a treasury document, and hopes members of the ‘Positive Periods’ campaign can help advise officials on where the money could go.

A spokesperson from Education Minister Chris Hipkins’ office says details about how the money will be spent haven’t been worked out yet because of delays caused by Covid-19, and that the allocation still needs to be discussed with schools and suppliers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But the move is considered a win for campaigners who have been working to publicise the issue of period poverty in New Zealand for years.

“This is the first time a government has properly acknowledged this issue," Ms Donovan says.

READ MORE Jacinda Ardern says she's working on 'ideas and solutions' to period poverty in NZ

The news comes at the same time as a report about period poverty from charity Kidscan. The report, written by University of Otago researchers, found an estimated 20,000 primary, intermediate and secondary school students are at risk of ‘period poverty’, meaning they are unable to or struggled to afford sanitary products.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kidscan CEO Julie Chapman says education about menstruation in schools is severely lacking, and that education needs to be provided along with products.