TODAY |

Pepper spray used against inmates 900 times last year in attempt to reduce aggression

Source: 

Prison guards say a surge in the use of pepper spray at jails is part of attempts to reduce aggression.

Inside the maximum security prison at Paremoremo, Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

The numbers of assaults reported in prisons has also been increasing.

In the 2016 financial year, there were just six recorded uses of pepper spray.

Last year, guards displayed their cans of the inflammatory agent - and prepared to incapacitate an inmate - nearly 900 times.

In many of the incidents recorded, just showing the spray can was enough to cool down a situation.

Corrections Association president Alan Whitley said the spray was not just to keep staff safe.

"The pepper spray also keeps prisoners safe as well," he said.

"If you've got a couple of prisoners fighting and you can't get them apart, you've got one prisoner that's beating on another prisoner, you can use pepper spray on him to get him off him."

Guards said there had been an increase in assaults in prison, and increased use of other forms of force.

The Corrections Association said threats to guards were also escalating

The Department of Corrections said 75 per cent of prisoners had been convicted of violent crimes, and many inmates responsible for assaults were gang members.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Officials confirm there is no case of Covid-19 in Christchurch as four new cases in community announced
2
Winston Peters defends not airing public criticism of Govt's Covid-19 response earlier in fiery Q+A exchange
3
‘A project design issue, not a James Shaw issue’ - political commentator weighs in on Green School saga
4
Potential Christchurch Covid case under investigation tests negative for virus, MOH says
5
Foster names seven uncapped players in All Blacks squad
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former Cook Islands PM Dr Joseph Williams' death stark reminder to vulnerable communities - GP

Supermarket in Nelson to trial sign language aisle at checkout

02:05

Experts divided over best way to teach Kiwi children to read

One person arrested in Christchurch homicide investigation after man's death overnight