People from Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton and BOP considered close contacts of trio recently infected with Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

The three cases of Covid-19 in the community reported yesterday, all members of the same family, travelled to Taupō between September 18 and 20, the Ministry of Health reported today. 

Westfield St Lukes Mall in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health said further interviews revealed the family met with 18 others - considered close contacts - in the town. 

The 18 people travelled from Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

In addition to those 18 people, another 13 people have been identified as close contacts, the Ministry of Health said. 

All 31 contacts have been or will be tested, and all are in isolation.

Health officials said the three cases from the same family have also been self-isolating over the past four days.

The places and times the cases had visited while infectious are:

  • Christchurch Domestic Airport, September 11, 10:30-12:30pm
  • Just Cuts, Westfield, St Lukes, Auckland, September 17, 4:00-5.00pm
  • Hot pools at DeBretts Spa Resort, Taupō, September 18, 2:30-7:00pm
  • Taupo Tandem Skydiving based at Taupō Airport, September 19, 2:00-3:30pm

Two of the three cases reported yesterday had stayed in managed isolation in Christchurch and returned home to Auckland on a chartered flight. The third case is a household contact of the two cases. 

The Ministry of Health is expecting to send exposure notices through the Covid Tracer App.

Contact tracers are working to identify other locations of interest. 

People who visited the places during those times are urged to be vigilant of their health and get tested if they develop symptoms. 

