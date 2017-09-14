'People want to change' - Greens big winner in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll

Last night's 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll will bring a huge sigh of relief to the Green Party as the numbers reveal the party and Labour could govern alone.

The big winner from the poll is the Greens, up two points to seven per cent.

Labour jumped one point higher to 44 per cent, while National climbed one point from last week's poll to 40 per cent.

New Zealand First meanwhile has slumped by three points to six per cent and is no longer in the king or queen-maker position.



Talking about the latest poll results, Green Party leader James Shaw said he can feel "people want to change."

"People want to change. You can feel it out door knocking," Mr Shaw said.