People are unaccounted for after a house fire at Ahipara, near Kaitaia in Northland.

Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS says it believes there are people unaccounted for in a single storey house on Foreshore Rd.

Neighbours told fire crew they believe two people could be inside the house.

They are at the scene with multiple fire trucks after being alerted to the blaze at 7.41pm.