People trapped in car by fallen tree, which is also blocking main road to Hamilton Airport

A fallen tree has trapped people in a car, with teh incident blocking a road to Hamilton Airport.

Hamilton Airport Source: Supplied

St John told 1 NEWS they are responding to a tree that has fallen across a vehicle on Airport Road in Rukuhia, in the Waikato.

People are inside the vehicle and the tree has blocked the entire road.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit are at the scene after emergency services were called out at 2:20pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.