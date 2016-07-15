TODAY |

People trapped in car by fallen tree, which is also blocking main road to Hamilton Airport

Source:  1 NEWS

A fallen tree has trapped people in a car, with teh incident blocking a road to Hamilton Airport.

Hamilton Airport Source: Supplied

St John told 1 NEWS they are responding to a tree that has fallen across a vehicle on Airport Road in Rukuhia, in the Waikato.

People are inside the vehicle and the tree has blocked the entire road.

Two ambulances and a rapid response unit are at the scene after emergency services were called out at 2:20pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place with delays to be expected.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson
2
Woman goes to hospital after eating strawberries containing glass bought from Porirua supermarket
3
Wild weather buffeting central and southern New Zealand causing transport disruption
4
Burial clothes scattered after body dug up and removed from Tongan cemetery
5
Eyewitness video shows Turangi building being ravaged by fire
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Avocado lovers urged to lookout for suspicious sales after Napier robbery
00:30

Watch: Cat executes Superman style dive off Auckland roof to land safely in bushes while firefighters look on
00:33

Wild weather buffeting central and southern New Zealand causing transport disruption

Woman goes to hospital after eating strawberries containing glass bought from Porirua supermarket