'People think I'm stuck in my room' - Meet the Kiwi who has the chance to win $250k in FIFA e-World Cup

Welcome to the agony, the ecstasy - the fast world of FIFA.

The football game has been around for more than two decades, but it only recently started flexing its muscle in the e-sports arena, and 22-year-old Aucklander Harry Blackmore, aka 'Honey Badger', is one of the best in the business.

"This year, I've been to Barcelona, Manchester, [and I] just got back from Amsterdam," Mr Blackmore said.

Mr Blackmore was one of just 16 players to qualify for the e-World Cup in London after battling through a field of 20 million entrants – and the sole representative from Oceania.



FIFA may not be on the same level as the popular survivor video game Fortnite, but there is money to be made.

Mr Blackmore said he has earned between $30,000 and $40,000 playing in tournaments.

"It's been a good couple of years, just from playing FIFA."



The winner of the grand final in August stands to take home at least $250,000.

Now, the world of e-sports is colliding with real-world football.

Professional teams such as Manchester City have seen the value in gaming, signing players to boost their global profile.

A strong showing could put the likes of Mr Blackmore in line for big contracts.

With the final year of a business degree to complete, the keen footballer has plenty on his plate.

"I live a life outside of my bedroom. I think people think I'm just stuck in my room.