 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


People struggle to find affordable homes as pressure builds on state's short-term accommodation programme

share

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

Pressure is building on the Government's short-term accommodation as more people struggle to find an affordable home.

The transitional housing programme is meant to provide a home for families for three months, but many are staying longer, as they have nowhere else to go.
Source: 1 NEWS

The transitional housing programme is meant to provide a roof for families and individuals for about three months, as well as access to social services to help get their lives back on track.

Strive Community Trust chief executive Sharon Wilson-Davis will help manage a new $13 million complex on Auckland's Maungarua Lane.

She says 19 homes have been funded by Housing New Zealand but many of her clients will stay for up to six months because there is nowhere else for them to go.

"Well, these houses are normally meant to be for a 12-week stretch but the Government is well aware if there's nowhere else for us to channel them to, then they're quite happy for them to stay longer," Ms Wilson-Davis said.

Ms Wilson-Davis said her trust works with the Ministry of Social Development, Housing New Zealand and a range of other community housing providers to get good results.

There are currently 2200 transitional houses nationwide and the Ministry of Social Development wants 400 more over winter.

Spokesman Scott Gallacher said the supply of housing is deficient for a lot of families and individuals so transitional housing, as well as public housing, is really in need of a significant increase in supply.

However, Mr Gallacher says transitional housing is not the long-term solution.

"It's a solution which works in the 'here and now' when we can get families and individuals into accommodation. I think all of us know the long-term solution is more supply of public and state housing as well as private housing that's affordable,” he said.

Ms Wilson-Davis said if there ever does come a time we don't need emergency housing then "these [transitional homes] can very well turn into social housing".

It's estimated that New Zealand is short 71,000 houses nationwide and 26,000 people are homeless in Auckland.

Related

Politics

Ryan Boswell

Property

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Official images from the Christening of Prince Louis.

Official photos of Prince Louis' christening released with Uncle Harry and Aunty Meghan on hand

2

Congratulations! All Blacks loose forward Sam Cane announces engagement

00:25
3
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

4
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

'We just wanted her to survive' - Serena Williams' husband puts Wimbledon loss in perspective in heartfelt tribute


5

Princes Charles, William snubbed US President Donald Trump during his first official visit to the UK

01:35
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

The weather quietens down as we head into Tuesday

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Eyewitness reports wife desperately tried to save husband with fishing rod as pair die when swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach

The man died at the scene, while the woman died on the way to hospital.


05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.

Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on August 8.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.