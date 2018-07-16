People struggle to find affordable homes as pressure builds on state's short-term accommodation programme

Pressure is building on the Government's short-term accommodation as more people struggle to find an affordable home.

The transitional housing programme is meant to provide a roof for families and individuals for about three months, as well as access to social services to help get their lives back on track.

Strive Community Trust chief executive Sharon Wilson-Davis will help manage a new $13 million complex on Auckland's Maungarua Lane.

She says 19 homes have been funded by Housing New Zealand but many of her clients will stay for up to six months because there is nowhere else for them to go.

"Well, these houses are normally meant to be for a 12-week stretch but the Government is well aware if there's nowhere else for us to channel them to, then they're quite happy for them to stay longer," Ms Wilson-Davis said.

Ms Wilson-Davis said her trust works with the Ministry of Social Development, Housing New Zealand and a range of other community housing providers to get good results.

There are currently 2200 transitional houses nationwide and the Ministry of Social Development wants 400 more over winter.

Spokesman Scott Gallacher said the supply of housing is deficient for a lot of families and individuals so transitional housing, as well as public housing, is really in need of a significant increase in supply.

However, Mr Gallacher says transitional housing is not the long-term solution.

"It's a solution which works in the 'here and now' when we can get families and individuals into accommodation. I think all of us know the long-term solution is more supply of public and state housing as well as private housing that's affordable,” he said.

Ms Wilson-Davis said if there ever does come a time we don't need emergency housing then "these [transitional homes] can very well turn into social housing".