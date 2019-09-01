'People are starting to act' - terminal cancer sufferer who organised petition welcomes new agency

A man with terminal cancer who petitioned for a national cancer agency says today's Government announcement shows people are starting to act and not just listen to the concerns of patients.

The Government announced its long-anticipated Cancer Action Plan to help the on-average 66 New Zealanders diagnosed with cancer every day.

An extra $60 million of funding will be given to Pharmac to speed up decision making and help pay for a range of new drugs, including three proposed new cancer medicines.

A new Cancer Control Agency will also be established in December to provide centralised coordination of treatment, from prevention and diagnosis to palliative care.

The Vining family of Southland collected 140,000 signatures to petition for a national cancer agency, which was a Labour campaign promise and which National has also committed to.

Blair Vining, who's dying from bowel cancer, and his wife Melissa made the trip from Winton to Auckland Hospital's oncology ward for the long-awaited announcement by the prime minister that a Cancer Control Agency will be established.

"People are listening and now people are starting to act which is really good because you can listen 'til the cows come home but unless you act on it it's not going to happen," Mr Vining told 1 NEWS.

Melissa Vining said Blair being there to see the announcement today was pretty emotional for her.

The hope is a national agency will end what's been labelled "postcode care" for cancer, and save lives.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said It should not matter where you live in New Zealand you should have good access to screening and treatment.

Chris Jackson of the Cancer Society of New Zealand said it's probably the biggest announcement for cancer in the last 15 years "if not ever".

The 10-year plan includes four key aims - consistent and modern cancer care, fewer cancers, better cancer survival overall, and equitable survival outcomes, with Māori nearly twice as likely to die form cancer as non-Māori.

National Party Deputy Leader Paula Bennett said the action plan is "half baked".

"It's too little too late. It's a half baked idea that doesn't have the depth to it, doesn't have the level of independence that I think the cancer agency needs. And quite frankly it's not enough going to Pharmac," she said.

Health Minister David Clark said the agency is independent and has a chief executive who reports directly to him.

Melissa Vining said: "It's not the ideal, but it's better than where we are now."