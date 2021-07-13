People at South Auckland vaccination centre told it has run out of Covid-19 jabs

Vaccines had to be rushed to a South Auckland vaccination centre that ran out of Covid-19 jabs this afternoon.

People waiting at Highbrook vaccination centre. Source: 1 NEWS

People at Highbrook Vaccination Centre were told it had run out of jabs shortly after a delivery vehicle entered the centre.

Those waiting to get jabbed have been given the option to reschedule or wait until they’re able to be vaccinated.

Sue Spooner was one of those standing by. She was first told there was a 30-minute wait for her appointment, and there had been a computer glitch. Later someone told her the clinic had run out of the Pfizer shots, and her wait time was stretched out to an hour and a half.

She’s frustrated and described the scene as chaotic.

“I just think it’s really ridiculous, we have all been told to come and get our vaccines today and this is happening.”

The car park was full, and as one car leaves - because the occupants haven’t been able to get their vaccine - another one arrives shortly after and takes its place.

“We have been told not to get out of our cars, and if we do, someone comes over and tells us to get back in our car," Spooner said.

“There’s an old lady here waiting in the back of a taxi.”

Spooner’s appointment was confirmed three weeks ago, and she was left aghast.

“We have all been urged to come and get our vaccines by the Government and do our part, and now this is happening.”

The Healthpoint website says the Highbrook Vaccination Centre was only vaccinating people with an appointment today.