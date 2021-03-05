TODAY |

People should still stay away from water despite tsunami warning downgrade, scientist warns

Source:  1 NEWS

GNS senior scientist Graham Leonard is warning people to still stay out of the water, even though the land tsunami threat has lifted.

Your playlist will load after this ad

GNS’ Graham Leonard says strong sea surges and coastal disturbances are still expected, which are dangerous. Source: 1 NEWS

Strong sea surges and coastal disturbances are still expected for coastal regions around the country and people are warned to stay out of the water and avoid beaches.

For any aspiring surfers, Leonard's message is clear: Stay out of the water.

"Tsunami are dangerous. We're not talking about shallow wind waves," he told 1 NEWS.

The strong currents often drag debris and sediment and can last minutes and a time.

"They're very dangerous to be in even if it's not notably affecting onland beyond the beach. People should be watching for currents and staying out of the water."

He also warns further aftershocks are likely, encouraging people to stay tuned to the National Emergency Management Agency.


New Zealand
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:42
Auckland moving out of lockdown on Sunday morning
2
Live stream: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland will move out of lockdown
3
Video shows powerful sea surges wash into Northland's Tutukaka Marina amid tsunami warning
4
Raw: Videos show moment New Zealand rocked by 7.1 magnitude quake
5
'Surreal' - First images appear to show tsunami waves reaching Tokomaru Bay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

All Auckland Transport ferries halted, Britomart closed following large earthquakes
04:32

Kaitaia teacher describes mammoth effort evacuating 250 students after tsunami warning

No new community cases of Covid-19 today ahead of Govt’s alert level decision
00:32

Video shows powerful sea surges wash into Northland's Tutukaka Marina amid tsunami warning