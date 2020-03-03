People on same flight as first NZ coronavirus case refused testing despite feeling unwell, National MP claims

People on the same flight as New Zealand's first coronavirus case were refused testing despite feeling unwell says National MP Michael Woodhouse.

His comments in Parliament today relate to passengers who flew into Auckland from Bali on Emirates flight EK450 on Wednesday February 26.

A person in their 60s returning from Iran who was on that flight was confirmed as having Covid-19 two days later.

In comments addressed to Health Minister David Clark in the House, Mr Woodhouse says he has had "reports from passengers on that flight describing what actually went on".

He claims people on the half-full flight moved around during the nearly eight-hour journey, increasing the risk of transmission from the now confirmed case.

"There are passengers who have been unwell, having come off that flight, who did move around - who moved to spare seats close to where the affected passenger was - who have presented at health authorities and been told, because of the strict criteria for testing, that they themselves would not be tested," Mr Woodhouse said in Parliament today.

"Now, if it's true that this isn't an issue of cost and that the goal of the Government is to provide reassurance, then I would have thought that a speedy and timely testing of those passengers — if only to ease their anxiety — would be appropriate.

"That was certainly the issue that was being raised by senior doctors from Wellington Hospital this morning."

Mr Woodhouse went on to say a World Health Organisation (WHO) report released on Friday outlined that one in eight of the confirmed coronavirus cases in China were in people who had no fever, suggesting testing criteria in New Zealand needs to be broadened.

Health Minister David Clark backed the Government's methods in his response to Mr Woodhouse today.

"In respect of testing asymptomatic people, it is against health advice to be testing people who do not have symptoms who do not meet the case definition.

"Doctors and clinical experts are the best-placed people to make those decisions about who should be tested, and I would note that in the Wellington region alone, there is capacity to test 200 people per day.

"We're only around 200 for the last month in terms of clinical decisions, and we've only yet had one that has tested positive.

"So I'm confident in our public health experts, in the scientific advice, and in the decisions being made by the doctors in this country, and I suggest that the member is better to take medical and health advice on this issue to get in behind the response of those health experts," Mr Clark said.

The exchange comes as two people in New Zealand who were deemed suspected cases tested negative to Covid-19 today.