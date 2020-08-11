TODAY |

People rush to Auckland supermarkets after new community transmission Covid-19 cases announced

Source:  1 NEWS

People have rushed to supermarkets throughout Auckland after four new cases of community transmission were announced this evening.

People lined up at Countdown in Mt Wellington. Source: Supplied/Michael Griffin

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield called and impromptu press conference shortly before 9.30pm.

The four new cases of Covid-19 are not linked to overseas travel. They are in the same family in South Auckland.

It is the first cases of community transmission in over 100 days.

Queues of people in Mt Wellington's Countdown. Source: Supplied/Michael Griffin

Auckland is going into Alert Level 3 lockdown from midday tomorrow, while the rest of the country will go into Level 2.

Shortly after the announcement, people flocked to supermarkets.

Countdown Mt Wellington after latest Alert Level 3 announcement. Source: Sarah Courtier

Ms Ardern and Dr Bloomfield both urged Kiwis during their press conference not to panic buy. As they said repeatedly during the intial nationwide lockdown, there is not expected to be shortages on food or supplies. 

People lined outside Countdown on Quay Street. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
