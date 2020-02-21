People at risk, disability services get $27m for help during Covid-19 lockdown

Social services and community groups will get $27 million from the Government to continue providing services as New Zealand begins its nationwide lockdown.

Source: Breakfast

The funding covers services that provide food and goods to people that need it to survive, providing people a place to live, supporting people with disabilities and offer crisis support to keep families safe from harm.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said of the $27 million, up to $16 million will go to supporting people at risk "through uncertain circumstances and respond to increased demand". $6 million will go to disability community participation providers and $4.8 million to community-led solutions to support local resilience.

The country's Covid-19 Alert Level was raised to 4 last night, meaning the nation largely is required to self-isolate.

"Self-isolation can also mean the risk of family violence increases," Ms Sepuloni said.

"That’s why we are making sure family violence and sexual violence services will remain available for those in need.

"As has been the case in countries around the world battling the global pandemic, there have been significant increases in the demand for these essential social sector services.

"Social sector partners of MSD are already reporting impacts on their essential services.