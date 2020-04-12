People queue up before dawn as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday

People queued up before dawn as supermarkets opened for the first time ever on Easter Sunday amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Right now, it’s too important to be there for customers given the pressures we're under, so we accept this one is special, it’s unique,” Foodstuffs chief executive Chris Quinn said.

Supermarkets were closed on Good Friday, providing a chance to restock shelves.

While alcohol could not be sold, easter eggs were flying off the shelves.