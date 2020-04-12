TODAY |

People queue up before dawn as supermarkets open for first time on Easter Sunday

Source: 1 NEWS

People queued up before dawn as supermarkets opened for the first time ever on Easter Sunday amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

It comes after they were closed for Good Friday to restock shelves. Source: 1 NEWS

“Right now, it’s too important to be there for customers given the pressures we're under, so we accept this one is special, it’s unique,” Foodstuffs chief executive Chris Quinn said.

One shopper says the lines were long yesterday, so to be able to get supplies today is better. Source: 1 NEWS

Supermarkets were closed on Good Friday, providing a chance to restock shelves.

While alcohol could not be sold, easter eggs were flying off the shelves.

“It’s not been a manufacturing or supply, it’s just getting it through our supply chain into stores at the rates at which it’s being consumed,” Mr Quinn said.

