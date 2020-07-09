People paying $150 a pop for private date with penguins at Napier aquarium

People are paying $150 a pop for a private date with penguins at Napier’s National Aquarium of New Zealand.

The idea first came about after a message from a Tinder employee.

“We randomly got a request during lockdown from a member of Tinder’s marketing team in the US who wanted a penguin to pop into a meeting,” a spokesperson from the aquarium told Seven Sharp.

The meeting with the penguin guests was a success and now the aquarium has begun offering it up to anyone who wants a 15-minute penguin experience via Zoom.

The video calls come with commentary from one of the aquarium’s experts and cost $150 each.

So far, the National Aquarium has had people take up the offer from as far away as Utah and Hollywood.