People paying $150 a pop for private date with penguins at Napier aquarium

Source:  1 NEWS

People are paying $150 a pop for a private date with penguins at Napier’s National Aquarium of New Zealand.

The idea first came about from a Tinder message. Source: Seven Sharp

The idea first came about after a message from a Tinder employee.

“We randomly got a request during lockdown from a member of Tinder’s marketing team in the US who wanted a penguin to pop into a meeting,” a spokesperson from the aquarium told Seven Sharp.

The meeting with the penguin guests was a success and now the aquarium has begun offering it up to anyone who wants a 15-minute penguin experience via Zoom.

The video calls come with commentary from one of the aquarium’s experts and cost $150 each.

So far, the National Aquarium has had people take up the offer from as far away as Utah and Hollywood.

Seven Sharp’s Lucas de Jong got his own private penguin show in the video above.

