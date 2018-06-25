 

People 'need full context' of radio interview after comments on PM's baby - Simon Bridges

National leader Simon Bridges has defended his comments during a radio interview last week that mentioned Prime Minister's new baby.

He said it was light hearted and "people listening to the full context would see it".
Source: Breakfast

On TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, Mr Bridges said the comments were meant to be light hearted and "people listening to the full context would see it".

During the Radio Hauraki interview, Mr Bridges said the baby would not "do a lot to help my poll ratings". He then wished PM Jacinda Ardern "all the best". 

Mr Bridges has also received criticism for saying the baby "should be going to school in boy's clothes" when talking about gender. 

This morning, Mr Bridges said he knows what a special time this is for Ms Ardern and Clarke Gayford, "and we don't want to detract from that and ensure they take this moment and enjoy it".

"We just want to wish the Prime Minister and her whanau and he little one all the very happiness."


