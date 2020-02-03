People more likely to sustain workplace injury on a Monday, according to new research

We've all heard of Monday-itis. It fits in the same kind of category as man flu and unicorns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But new research from New Zealand think tank Motu Economic and Public Policy Research shows there may actually be something in it.

It turns out you're more likely to suffer a workplace accident on a Monday than any other day.

"So we wonder whether people are under more pressure earlier in the week,” Motu Research’s Dr Michelle Poland told Seven Sharp.

“So we all know about Monday-it is, where perhaps we’re a bit down on a Monday, having to get back into our weekly routine.”



And you’re not immune if you sit at a desk.

Places like accident & emergency know the Monday Effect well.

“We've known that Mondays are the busiest day of the week in terms of the number of accident cases we see for many years,” White Cross’ Dr Alistair Sullivan said.

“We're not quite sure why that is. I know that there is a lot of international research overseas that suggests there may be some association with workers comp.”

Mr Sullivan said he hoped most workplaces have simple and effective first aid measures in place and staff trained in first aid to prevent more severe workplace injuries.

“The next most important thing is to get an injury assessed early so that it can be lodged with ACC and you can have good diagnosis and early treatment and rehabilitation," Mr Sullivan said.

“I'd look at what you do by day of the week, what your patterns are, whether you are under more pressure early in the week, and look at whether there are things you can do to make that work more evenly distributed,” Ms Poland added.