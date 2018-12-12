TODAY |

People with life-shortening conditions will be allowed early access to their KiwiSaver funds

People with the life-shortening conditions Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Huntington’s disease and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder will be able to get early access to their KiwiSaver funds. 

It comes after Tim Fairhall, who has Down syndrome, appealed to the Government to change the rules. Source: 1 NEWS

In 2019 the rules were altered around early access for people with life-shortening congenital conditions after Tim Fairhall, who has Down syndrome, went into battle to access his KiwiSaver money so he could visit his brother overseas. 

Commerce Minister David Clark said that a person with any of the four conditions were automatically entitled to withdraw from their fund "at a time that is right for them to retire, rather than once they turn 65".

He said the requirement for people to be 65 to access KiwiSaver "puts those born with life-shortening conditions at a significant disadvantage". 

Tim Fairhall wants to use his savings to travel while he is still in good health. Source: 1 NEWS

"Tim Fairhall and his mother Joan have been fearless advocates for this work, which led to the law change in 2019.

"It’s only right that the KiwiSaver scheme is fairer for everyone.

"The conditions on the list were approved because they are known to shorten a person’s life expectancy below 65 years."

People with other life-shortening conditions are also eligible - they just need verification from a doctor. 

The new regulations kick in on March 26. 

