People with life-shortening conditions will be allowed early access to KiwiSaver funds

People with the life-shortening conditions Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, Huntington’s disease and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder will be able to get early access to their KiwiSaver funds.

In 2019 the rules were altered around early access for people with life-shortening congenital conditions after Tim Fairhall, who has Down syndrome, went into battle to access his KiwiSaver money so he could visit his brother and friend overseas.

"It is a big journey for me, and I enjoyed it," Fairhall said today at the announcement, with the change set to kick in next month.

He began calling for change in 2018 and starred in a video made by the Retirement Commissioner's office to champion his case for early access to his KiwiSaver funds.

At the time he had been working at Countdown for 14 years and told MPs at a Select Committee, "I have done lots of cool things in my life so far, and I want to do more".

Today, Fairhall said once Covid-19 travel restrictions eased, he would be off to Italy and Canada.

Commerce Minister David Clark said that a person with any of the four conditions were automatically entitled to withdraw from their fund "at a time that is right for them to retire, rather than once they turn 65".

He said the requirement for people to be 65 to access KiwiSaver "puts those born with life-shortening conditions at a significant disadvantage".

"Tim Fairhall and his mother Joan have been fearless advocates for this work, which led to the law change in 2019.

"It’s only right that the KiwiSaver scheme is fairer for everyone.

"The conditions on the list were approved because they are known to shorten a person’s life expectancy below 65 years."

People with other life-shortening conditions are also eligible - they just need verification from a doctor.