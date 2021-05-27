TODAY |

People in NZ who visited Westfield Bondi Junction last week told to get Covid test

Source:  1 NEWS

People in New Zealand who were at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend are being asked to be tested for Covid-19 immediately.

The directive applies to anyone who was at the mall, including in the car park, on Saturday 12 June between 11am to 12pm or Sunday 13 June between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4:30pm.

It follows two new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sydney today, both connected to the busy mall.

It brings the number of community cases in the latest eastern suburbs cluster to six.

“Because one of the cases followed a very fleeting contact with another case at the mall, New South Wales public health officials are now classifying the entire mall and car park as a location of interest, not just the particular shops earlier identified,” Ministry of Health Public Health Director Dr Caroline McElnay said.

Anyone who attended this venue must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453. McElnay said people should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, they should get tested again.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in New South Wales – as we do when any community cases of this nature emerge – and will issue updated health advice if and when required.”

Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales will continue despite the new Sydney cases.

