'People have work and commitments, it's unfair' - voters upset after ballot boxes arrive late in East Auckland polling booth

A voting station at the Pakuranga Leisure Centre, in the East Auckland electorate of Pakuranga, has opened late at 9:20am this morning after ballot boxes failed to arrive on time.

A dozen people who were queueing up outside left due to the delay.

All polling booths were meant to open at 9am this morning, and will close at 7pm.

Auckland doctor Hassan Ali said he had now missed the chance to vote as he needed to do so at 9am before heading to work at a hospital.