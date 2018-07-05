People with eye issues urged to seek medical help despite coronavirus lockdown

The New Zealand Association of Optometrists is urging anyone who suffers a sudden eye condition to seek advice and help immediately.

A pair of Bailey Nelson glasses. Source: 1 NEWS

Eye care can still be provided during New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown, NZAO council president Rochelle van Eysden said.

"We are liaising with our DHBs to develop localised protocols which can utilise the combined skills of optometry and ophthalmology and give appropriate access to PPE," she said.

"This should cover patient needs and ensure that timely access to eye care is provided with minimal risk to those providing it."

Ms van Eysden said Kiwis should continue to seek urgent advice from an optometrist or opthamologist if they suddenly experience any of these symptoms:

- Loss of vision

- Blur

- Flashing lights

- New floaters

- Red or painful eye

She said a number of people had broken their glasses since the lockdown, and are unable to get them placed or repaired, as optometry is not an essential service.

"As optometrists we have always advised our patients to make sure they have a spare / back-up pair of glasses," Ms van Eysden said.