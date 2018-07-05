TODAY |

People with eye issues urged to seek medical help despite coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

The New Zealand Association of Optometrists is urging anyone who suffers a sudden eye condition to seek advice and help immediately.

A pair of Bailey Nelson glasses. Source: 1 NEWS

Eye care can still be provided during New Zealand's coronavirus lockdown, NZAO council president Rochelle van Eysden said.

"We are liaising with our DHBs to develop localised protocols which can utilise the combined skills of optometry and ophthalmology and give appropriate access to PPE," she said.

"This should cover patient needs and ensure that timely access to eye care is provided with minimal risk to those providing it."

Ms van Eysden said Kiwis should continue to seek urgent advice from an optometrist or opthamologist if they suddenly experience any of these symptoms:

- Loss of vision
- Blur
- Flashing lights
- New floaters
- Red or painful eye

She said a number of people had broken their glasses since the lockdown, and are unable to get them placed or repaired, as optometry is not an essential service.

"As optometrists we have always advised our patients to make sure they have a spare / back-up pair of glasses," Ms van Eysden said.

"The current situation highlights the importance of this and should be a consideration for those who require glasses and contact lenses moving forward."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Coronavirus cases now at 589 after 76 people confirmed with virus
2
Countdown staff to get lockdown pay boost, specials returning to shelves for shoppers
3
Two Kiwi police officers contract coronavirus, several hundred self-isolating
4
Three people arrested for 'persistent breaches' of coronavirus lockdown
5
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:41

Herd immunity through contracting coronavirus 'never ever' an option for New Zealand, Ardern says

Wellington worker dies after being crushed between truck and wall
03:01

Covid-19 Pacific Update: No church in Tonga, Fiji's first lockdown begins tonight

New study shows Kiwi households create 10 times more food waste than supermarkets