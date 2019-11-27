People dumping unwanted goods outside Hospice op shops costing them thousands of dollars a year

The local Hospice op shop is as much a part of our community as the local butcher and fish and chips shop.

However, Kiwi Hospice shops have got a problem.

People keep dumping their rubbish outside them, which is costing the charity shops hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.

"Unfortunately, people will come and put all manner of things outside our doors overnight," Martin Weekes Mary Potter Retail Director told Seven Sharp.

Mr Weekes explained some people leave things they think are helpful when they're not, while others are less well intentioned.

"They're just being lazy and avoiding paying the tip fees which we have to incur because we can't do anything with it."

Mr Weekes is hoping there won't be any dumped goods outside the new Hospice shop scheduled to open on Wellington's fashionable Cuba Street on Monday.