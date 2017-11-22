'People will come from all over the country' for significant Banksy exhibition in Auckland

A contemporary art expert says the forthcoming Banksy exhibition in Auckland is likely to attract people from across the country.

The Art of Banksy will take place at Auckland's Aotea Centre between January 5 and February 6, and Ben Plumbly this morning told TVNZ 1's Breakfast it's a very significant exhibition.

"I think it will be one of the biggest shows to come to the country," Mr Plumbly said.

"People will come from all over the country to see it."

Banksy first came onto the art world's radar in 1997 with his first stencil piece on a wall in a working-class Brixton neighbourhood.

Few know for sure who Banksy really is, with various theories floating around suggesting he could be a British painter, the frontman of Massive Attack or a team of seven artists.

Mr Plumbly said Banksy's impact on the art world was indisputable.

"He's an incredibly clever artist and he's gotten away with things that most artists can't ... at the heart of it graffiti is really a crime," he said.