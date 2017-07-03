'People can see what they're taking is dangerous' - legal festival drug testing could be a good idea, says PM Bill English

Legal drug testing at festivals could be a good idea, says Prime Minister Bill English, but whether it "fits the law" is a matter for the police to decide.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne says he thinks recreational drugs should be legally tested at music festivals, so that attendees know exactly what they're planning to take.

When Mr English was asked on TVNZ 1's Breakfast if he thought it was a good idea, he said, "I suppose it is".

"It means people can see what they're taking is dangerous."

Unofficial testing over summer found almost a third of drugs didn't contain what users thought they did.

"The critical thing is that it's legal and that's really a matter for the police to whether the testing process fits the law," Mr English said.