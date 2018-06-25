'People are buzzing out' – Man who filmed slip cascading down hill in Bay of Plenty speaks about new found internet fame

The man who filmed a large slip cascading down a hill in Bay of Plenty's Waioeka Gorge, has been inundated with messages since posting the impressive footage on Facebook yesterday.

Michael Tabudravu was driving from Gisborne to Rotorua on State Highway Two yesterday afternoon when he saw the road was partially blocked with rocks ahead of him.

"I came round the corner and saw that half the road was blocked off so I decided to stop then started filming it.

"A stone just missed my leg and I was like shucks better get out of the way," Mr Tabudravu said.

After seeing the slip was about to move some more, he wisely got into his truck and reversed back further.

Mr Tabudravu told 1 NEWS his phone has been "blowing up" since he posted the footage online.

"People are buzzing out, it's something you don't see every day, I'm not used to my phone blowing up like that."

The NZ Transport Agency says engineers are currently assessing the slip and the road is closed until further notice.