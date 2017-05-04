'People are being misled' - some cough, cold and flu medicines 'not really that effective' - Consumer NZ

Cold sufferers are being told to stick with paracetamol, aspirin and honey after Consumer NZ says New Zealanders are being misled into spending money on some types of cough, cold and flu medicines which are "not really that effective".

Household brands such as Codral Relief and Lemsics, all use the same active decongestant called phenylephrine, which Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says is "not better in some respects to a placebo".

Speaking to TVNZ1's Breakfast programme this morning, Ms Chetwin said New Zealanders spend $38 million a year on cold and flu remedies which aren't going to be helpful to help relieve symptoms.

"There is not that much evidence to support they are doing the things they claim they do," Ms Chetwin said.

"We are more concerned about the claims being made and we have asked Medsafe ... to have a look."

"There are really good studies that show this stuff doesn't work, very little evidence to show that it does and people are being mislead into spending quite a bit of money.