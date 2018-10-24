TODAY |

People allowed to re-enter Auckland International Airport after being evacuated over fire

Travellers have been allowed re-enter Auckland Airport after being evacuated over a fire.

Multiple people took to Twitter with reports about the evacuations.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told said they were responding to a fire on the first floor of the Auckland International Airport.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire alarm has now stopped and no sprinklers were needed.

"Those who were evacuated are now able to re-enter the building," the spokesperson said.

It's believed the fire will not have any serious impact on flights according to the spokesperson.

