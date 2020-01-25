TODAY |

People advised to close doors and windows due to large landfill fire in Whangārei

Source:  1 NEWS

People have been advised to close doors and windows due to a large landfill fire in Whangārei this afternoon.

Landfill fire, Puwera. Source: Supplied

Around 2.30pm Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls to reports of smoke in the vicinity of Puwera, Whangārei.

Brigades from Portland, Whangārei, Marsden Point, and Onerahi are in attendance at fire at the Puwera Landfill in Portland, with further fire trucks responding from Hikurangi.

Fire and Emergency are advising people to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed.

New Zealand
Northland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:51
New Zealand's Chinese community 'very panicked' as deadly coronavirus spreads
2
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
3
NZ universities preparing for arrival of students and teachers from Wuhan, city at centre of coronavirus outbreak
4
Australia confirms first case of deadly China coronavirus
5
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:51

New Zealand's Chinese community 'very panicked' as deadly coronavirus spreads
01:34

Jinx the pony, the SPCA's longest-staying guest, finally finds a 'forever home'

Two arrested after police chase, crash in Masterton
02:04

Police arrest another man following Hawke's Bay gang violence, bringing total to 12