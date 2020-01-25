People advised to close doors and windows due to large landfill fire in Whangārei

People have been advised to close doors and windows due to a large landfill fire in Whangārei this afternoon.

Landfill fire, Puwera. Source: Supplied

Around 2.30pm Fire and Emergency NZ received multiple calls to reports of smoke in the vicinity of Puwera, Whangārei.

Brigades from Portland, Whangārei, Marsden Point, and Onerahi are in attendance at fire at the Puwera Landfill in Portland, with further fire trucks responding from Hikurangi.