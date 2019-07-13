TODAY |

Pensioners left waiting for more than two years for council housing

Pensioners on the Kāpiti Coast are having to wait two years and three months before being able to move into suitable council housing.

Documents from the district council showed from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, just 15 pensioners moved into council housing, having waited 817 days on average for that accommodation to become available.

Council figures showed some pensioners on the Kāpiti Coast were waiting so long they were dying before being able to move into a suitable unit.

In the past three years, 50 pensioners withdrew from the waiting list.

But only one of those had found alternative accommodation; the other 49 either moved from the area or died.

A Kāpiti Coast District Council spokesperson said the waiting list reflected a growing need in the community, but the responsibility fell to central government to address it.

"The provision of social and affordable housing is a central government responsibility and this council continues to advocate on behalf of the Kāpiti Coast community for better housing outcomes and increased rental subsidies.

"Council and the Kāpiti Coast community look to central government to address the underlying issues of social and affordable housing in our district, and are committed to partnering for collaborative solutions."

There are 118 council houses for pensioners on the Kāpiti Coast.


rnz.co.nz

A hearing impaired elderly senior adult man wearing a hearing aid is sitting staring through the hazy, speckled, unwashed window and grungy mesh screen of a living room window at home. He has early stage dementia and will sit motionless for minutes at a time gazing engrossed at the outside world.
Pensioners on the Kāpiti Coast are having to wait two years and three months before being able to move into suitable council housing. Source: istock.com
