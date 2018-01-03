Penguin rescued at Auckland's Takapuna Beach

Lifeguards at Auckland's Takapuna Beach are trained to rescue people, but on Monday something a little different was in need of help.

A young penguin that washed up was rescued by guards at Takapuna Beach on New Year's Day.

The penguin is now in the care of a vet, and it is hoped it will make a full recovery, RNZ reports.

Earlier that day the beach was closed to swimmers because of concern over smelly discharge coming out of the stormwater pipe.

A spokesperson for Watercare told 1 NEWS yesterday the flow of water at the beach was not a wastewater overflow.