Penguin rescued at Auckland's Takapuna Beach

Lifeguards at Auckland's Takapuna Beach are trained to rescue people, but on Monday something a little different was in need of help.
A penguin was rescued at Takapuna Beach on New Year's Day.
A young penguin that washed up was rescued by guards at Takapuna Beach on New Year's Day.
Takapuna Beach lifeguards rescued a deserted penguin on New Year's day.
The penguin is now in the care of a vet, and it is hoped it will make a full recovery, RNZ reports.
Earlier that day the beach was closed to swimmers because of concern over smelly discharge coming out of the stormwater pipe.
A spokesperson for Watercare told 1 NEWS yesterday the flow of water at the beach was not a wastewater overflow.
He said following a heavy downpour of rain, foamy water flowed from the stormwater outfall, which is not part of Watercare's network.
