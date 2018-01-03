 

Penguin rescued at Auckland's Takapuna Beach

Lifeguards at Auckland's Takapuna Beach are trained to rescue people, but on Monday something a little different was in need of help.

A penguin was rescued at Takapuna Beach on New Year's Day.

A young penguin that washed up was rescued by guards at Takapuna Beach on New Year's Day.

Takapuna Beach lifeguards rescued a deserted penguin on New Year's day.

The penguin is now in the care of a vet, and it is hoped it will make a full recovery, RNZ reports.

Earlier that day the beach was closed to swimmers because of concern over smelly discharge coming out of the stormwater pipe.

The possibility of raw sewerage outflow at the busy Auckland beach turned out to be a false alarm.
A spokesperson for Watercare told 1 NEWS yesterday the flow of water at the beach was not a wastewater overflow.

He said following a heavy downpour of rain, foamy water flowed from the stormwater outfall, which is not part of Watercare's network. 

Takapuna Beach closure sparks confusion over swimming safety

