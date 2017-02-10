 

Penguin colony at forefront of concern after Oamaru fishing boat runs aground

A fishing boat has run aground and sunk near the entrance to Oamaru's harbour but early indications are penguin and bird nesting colonies are not threatened by any fuel spill.

Fishing boat runs aground near entrance to Oamaru's harbour

Fishing boat runs aground near entrance to Oamaru's harbour

Source: Supplied

The 11-metre Jane Marie ran aground last night.

Two crew ended up in the water and were taken to hospital for treatment for hypothermia, a Maritime New Zealand spokesman says.

Otago Regional Council and Department of Conservation staff were in Oamaru this morning to contain any spill and to monitor any effects on a nearby penguin colony and seabird nesting sites.

"They have found, fortunately, very little oil and debris. There doesn't seem to be any danger to the birds," the spokesman told NZ Newswire.

A council spokeswoman says there was an odour of fuel but there were no indications there had been a serious spill.

It was not yet clear what caused the sinking.

A Maritime NZ officer, currently at Port Chalmers investigating the death of a cruise ship crewman, will travel up to Oamaru later on Friday to investigate.

An insurance assessor is expected to determine best way to salvage the vessel.

