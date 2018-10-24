Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run in Bay of Plenty

Police are trying to trace a van and its driver involved in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in the Bay of Plenty last night.

A pedestrian was crossing State Highway 2 at Pahoia, near Tauranga, about 7.10pm when they were struck by a white van travelling north, police said today.

The driver of the van failed to stop, they said in a statement.

The vehicle, possibly a Toyota, will likely have frontal damage, police said.

Anyone with information about the van or the incident is being urged to contact Sergeant Wayne Hunter at Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300.